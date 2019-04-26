DeKalb County police reports for April 28, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Tristian D. Ware, 33, of the 200 block of Bent Grass Circle, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 22, with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

Clarence E. Freeman, 40, of the 800 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, April 23, with criminal trespass to land.

Jacob S. Macek, 23, of the 1500 block of Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, was charged Tuesday, April 23, with criminal trespass to land and was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Andre M. Crosby, 32, of the 2000 block of Dekoven Street, Racine, Wis., was charged Wednesday, April 24, with a probation violation.

Christopher M. Dampier, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, April 25, with criminal trespass to land.

Juwan D. Fox, 25, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, April 25, with battery, mob action and aggravated assault.

Derek F. Gary, 45, of the 1000 block of South Seventh Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, April 25, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08.

Jessica E. Smith, 30, of the 1100 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, April 25, with retail theft.

Sycamore Police Department

Benjamin E. Brancaleon, 23, of Naperville was charged Monday, April 22, with domestic battery and an ordinance violation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Northern Illinois University

Terrance K. Mitchell, 24, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, April 24, with battery and assault.

DeKalb County Israel Zarate, 27, of the 700 block of Leonard Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, April 19, on a warrant of violating an order of protection.

Karolyn R. Sirjannis, 57, of the 1800 block of Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, was arrested Thursday, April 18, on a warrant of failing to appear in court relating to domestic battery.

Michelle J. Thorson, 42, of the 4800 block of West Perry Road, Maple Park, was charged Saturday, April 20, with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Justin V. Diciolla, 22, of the 700 block of North Elm Street, Itasca, was charged Tuesday, April 23, with possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing and delivery of drugs.