Missing Crystal Lake boy’s father had law license suspended

The father of a missing Crystal Lake boy is an attorney with a disciplinary record.

As of Monday, Andrew Freund Sr., a Riverside attorney and father to missing 5-year-old Andrew “A.J.” Freund, was authorized to practice law under special conditions, according to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

The attorney’s license was previously suspended for about three months, however.

In 2012, Freund represented Andrew’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, as a divorce attorney. The two became romantically involved during that time, and by 2015, were engaged to be married, ARDC records show.

Freund was accused of violating court orders by helping Cunningham, then JoAnn Summerkamp, take property from her home while the divorce was ongoing. As a result, both Freund and Cunningham were convicted of indirect criminal contempt and spent 14 and 30 days, respectively, in the McHenry County Jail, according to the ARDC.

Freund also was accused in a separate matter of representing Cunningham when he wasn’t authorized to practice law, records show.

The attorney expressed remorse, and a forensic psychologist determined that Freund’s use of opioids and cocaine at least partially contributed to the misconduct.

He subsequently attended addiction treatment, and was required to undergo a fitness evaluation before the end of his 90-day suspension, ARDC records show.

Freund declined to talk to reporters when reached outside his home Monday.