Bond set at $3 million for Wheaton man charged with first-degree murder

WHEATON - Bond has been set at $3 million for a Wheaton man accused of killing his brother-in-law April 7 in a Main Street apartment, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Pi Lat, 38, of 1340 N. Main St., allegedly stabbed A Bawi, 39, multiple times with two knives while Bawi was asleep in the apartment, according to the release.

Upon their arrival at the apartment, Wheaton police found Lat standing near the body of the victim in a pool of blood, the release stated.

Bawi was treated by Wheaton paramedics and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.

Lat was immediately taken into custody and and transported to the DuPage County Jail.

At approximately 6:24 a.m., Wheaton police responded to two 911 calls for emergency assistance at 1340 N. Main Street. One call was placed by a neighbor and one by the wife of the victim, the release stated.

“It is alleged that early yesterday morning, Pi Lat armed himself with two knives, approached his victim while he slept and stabbed him to death,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To Mr. Bawi’s surviving family and friends, I offer my sincerest condolences as they attempt to cope with the senseless loss they are now experiencing.”

“We appreciate the support and patience the community has shown us since yesterday morning,” Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy said in the release. “Due to the isolated and contained nature of this crime, initial details were not shared beyond assuring the community there was no additional danger. Limiting the release of information ensures the integrity of the investigation while respecting the victim, the victim’s family, and the criminal justice process.”