DeKalb County police reports for March 16, 2019

DeKalb Police Department

• Christian I. Beard, 25, of the 100 block of Joanne Lane, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, March 9, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Deante D. Clark, 25, of the 1800 block of Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, was charged Sunday, March 10, with domestic battery.

• Shavonia M. Dantzler, 35, 700 Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 10, with retail theft and criminal trespass to land.

• David C. Davis, 40, of the 900 block of Market Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, March 9, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Sarah E. Johnson, 27, of the 29000 block of Kishwaukee Drive, Kingston, was charged Sunday, March 10, with driving under the influence.

• Kiwanne J. Johnson, 21, of the 1300 block of Elder Drive, Aurora, was arrested Tuesday, March 12, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Jose Martinez-Mendoza, 34, of the 500 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, March 12, with driving under the influence, with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent.

• Darrin M. Matthews, 32, of the 100 block of JoAnne Lane, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, March 9, with battery.

• Lashone E. McKay, 31, of the 900 block of Ridge Driver, DeKalb, was charged Monday, March 11, with domestic battery.

• Jacarlos J. Mitchell, 30, of the 4700 block of West Fulton Street, Chicago, was arrested Monday, March 11, on two warrants for failing to appear in court.

• Samuel R. Parson, 24, of the 2500 block of South Malta Road, Malta, was charged Saturday, March 9, with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent.

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Monday, March 11, with criminal trespass to land.

• Lindsey A. White, 27, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, March 12, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

DeKalb County

• James Hurms, 49, of the 200 block of August Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, March 9, with violating his electronic home monitoring.

• Jason Pinkous, 30, of the 3400 block of Bow Court, Rockford, was charged Sunday, March 10, with driving under the influence, and improper lane use.

• Noel E. Esbjorn, 47, of the 2400 block of Mayfield Drive, Montgomery, was charged Sunday, March 10, with driving under the influence, and failure to signal.

• Richard D. Meyer, 79, of the 400 block of LaSalle Street, Somonauk, was charged Saturday, March 9, with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent, and not having headlights on.

Sycamore Police Department

• Desiree D. Bailey, 27, of DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 8, on a Kane County warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic offense.

• Janine Marie Grosch, 35, of Morton Grove, was charged Monday, March 4, with aggravated battery to a police officer.

Northern Illinois University

• Malik I. Hall, 21, of the 9800 block of South Eggleston, Chicago, was arrested Monday, March 11, on an in-state warrant for failing to appear in court.