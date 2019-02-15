Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, February 25, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Identity Theft

• Two fraudulent cash withdrawals totaling $1,930 made to a bank account were reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 4400 block of Rosyln Road.

• An unauthorized cable account was reported at 5:55 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 5700 block of Lyman Street.

• Fraudulent charges totaling $2,143.25 made to a bank account were reported at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 4100 block of Main Street.

Theft

A burglary to a motor vehicle was reported at 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13 at Shop and Save Market, 7241 Lemont Road. No items were reported stolen.

Westmont

Battery

David Doneske, 50, of the 200 block of Deming Place, Westmont, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Feb. 17 with domestic battery in the 200 block of Deming Place.

DUI

• Gordon Clisham, 58, of the 6700 block of Clarendon Hills Road, Darien, was charged at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to signal and improper lane use in the 300 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Thaddeus Corbert, 29, of the 200 block of West Oakley Drive, Westmont, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and improper lane use in the zero to 100 block of South Cass Avenue.

Traffic violations

• Amber Maselli, 20, of the 300 block of West Division Street, Villa Park, was charged at 5:35 a.m. Feb. 11 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance in the 800 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Lakeithen Grays, 37, of the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 12 with driving without a valid license and speeding in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Erick Hernandez, 34, of the 1000 block of North 16th Street, Melrose Park, was charged at 8:54 p.m. Feb. 13 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance.

• Carl Aikens, 56, of the 100 block of Michigan City Road, Calumet City, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 14 with driving with a suspended license and expired registration in the 6300 block of Cass Avenue.

Theft

• A jacket valued at $150 was reportedly stolen on the morning of Feb. 11 in the 900 block of Oakwood Drive.

• An unpaid taxi fare totaling $100 was reported at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 200 block of North Oakley Drive.

• A vehicle reportedly was damaged and its tires stolen Feb. 14 in the 6600 block of Cass Avenue. The incident took place between Dec. 29 and Feb. 9, and the total value loss is $7,000.