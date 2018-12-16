Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont, December 30, 2018

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DOWNERS GROVE

Theft

• Packages reportedly were stolen between 2:49 and 3:25 p.m. Dec. 13 from the porch of a house in the 400 block of Gierz Street.

• A package reportedly was stolen about 12:52 p.m. Dec. 13 from the front porch of a house in the 4900 block of Stonewall.

WESTMONT

Burglary

• Tobacco products reportedly were stolen at 5:59 a.m. Dec. 3 from a business in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue. The front window of the business reportedly was smashed during the burglary.

• Jewelry reportedly was stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Dec. 6 from a house in the 600 block of Citadel Drive.

Traffic offenses

• Kodjo Nake, 31, of the 100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 6:32 a.m. Dec. 3 with driving with a suspended license in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• Ulises Aranda, 28, of the 500 block of West 61st Street, Westmont, was charged at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 4 with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and suspended registration in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Demetrius Bedell, 33, of the 8000 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago, was charged at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 6 with driving on a suspended license and disobeying a stop sign in the 100 block of West Traube Avenue.

• Khalil Othman Hassan, 42, of Palm Coast, Florida, was charged at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 7 with driving on a suspended license and speeding in the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.

• John Cavers, 22, of the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Dec. 7 with driving on a suspended license, driving without headlights and no insurance in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Krystallin Jones, 34, of the 400 block of East 48th Place, Chicago, was charged at 1:43 a.m. Dec. 9 with driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

Theft

• Tires reportedly were removed about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 4 from a car in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Tires reportedly were removed about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 4 from a car in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• A package reportedly was stolen Nov. 28 from a porch in the 900 block of South Williams Street.

Vandalism

A car tire reportedly was slashed overnight Dec. 6 in the zero to 100 block of West 60th Street.