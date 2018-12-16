July 12, 2024
Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont, December 30, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DOWNERS GROVE

Theft

• Packages reportedly were stolen between 2:49 and 3:25 p.m. Dec. 13 from the porch of a house in the 400 block of Gierz Street.

• A package reportedly was stolen about 12:52 p.m. Dec. 13 from the front porch of a house in the 4900 block of Stonewall.

WESTMONT

Burglary

• Tobacco products reportedly were stolen at 5:59 a.m. Dec. 3 from a business in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue. The front window of the business reportedly was smashed during the burglary.

• Jewelry reportedly was stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Dec. 6 from a house in the 600 block of Citadel Drive.

Traffic offenses

• Kodjo Nake, 31, of the 100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 6:32 a.m. Dec. 3 with driving with a suspended license in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• Ulises Aranda, 28, of the 500 block of West 61st Street, Westmont, was charged at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 4 with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and suspended registration in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

• Demetrius Bedell, 33, of the 8000 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago, was charged at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 6 with driving on a suspended license and disobeying a stop sign in the 100 block of West Traube Avenue.

• Khalil Othman Hassan, 42, of Palm Coast, Florida, was charged at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 7 with driving on a suspended license and speeding in the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.

• John Cavers, 22, of the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Dec. 7 with driving on a suspended license, driving without headlights and no insurance in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Krystallin Jones, 34, of the 400 block of East 48th Place, Chicago, was charged at 1:43 a.m. Dec. 9 with driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

Theft

• Tires reportedly were removed about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 4 from a car in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Tires reportedly were removed about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 4 from a car in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• A package reportedly was stolen Nov. 28 from a porch in the 900 block of South Williams Street.

Vandalism

A car tire reportedly was slashed overnight Dec. 6 in the zero to 100 block of West 60th Street.

