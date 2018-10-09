Marengo council approves $328K sidewalk plan

A series of sidewalk and parking lot improvements estimated to cost $328,000 was approved by the Marengo City Council on Monday and will be scheduled for construction in the spring.

Targeted areas will include the sidewalk on Route 23 between Grant Highway and Municipal Drive; side street sidewalks on Grant Highway, Washington Street and Prairie Street; the Taylor Street sidewalk; a parking lot on the corner of Ann and Washington streets; and a second lot off Washington Street.

Repairs to a third parking lot behind City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St., for about $100,000 were considered but not included in the plan.

City Administrator Joshua Blakemore said the parking lot behind City Hall has undergone maintenance work over the years, such as seal coating and striping, but the other lots have been more neglected.

He said work on the Washington and Ann streets parking lot might require a partnership with the nearby private property owner, and staff might look at expanding work south of West Washington Street.

To fund the project, the city will use about $321,000 from the closeout of its Revolving Loan Fund, with the hope that bids come in low enough that the city won’t have to dig into its capital improvement funds to cover the rest.

Blakemore said there was no public comment about the repairs Monday.

Council members also approved a formal police pension funding policy that demonstrates the city’s intent to make strides toward adequate pension funding.