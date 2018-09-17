Fun on the farm at Kuipers

Nothing says fall like a trip to the farm. And there’s no better place for outdoor family fun, with a side of cider, of course!

At Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park, they’ve been hosting folks young and old for 20 years, from its humble beginnings as a 71-acre pumpkin patch, to the now 230 acres Kuipers Family Farm so many have made a part of their annual autumn tradition.

There’s something going on all year at Kuipers, but the real fun begins every September, when the Pumpkin Farm opens for business. Visitors can cheer on their favorite squeaker during weekend pig races, or find their way through the challenging twists and turns of the cornstalk cavern. Kids can burn of some energy bouncing across the inflatable jumping pillow, sailing down the mountain slide, diving through the Box-O-Kernals corn pit, and being “king of the hill” on a mountain of tractor tires. After all that activity visitors can catch their breath, and a breeze, aboard the farm’s own tractor train.

Want a “haunted” experience that’s more fun than fright? The Kuipers Haunted Forest is the perfect fit. This playfully scary and attraction is suitable for kids all ages. It’s a light-hearted take on a good old-fashioned Halloween scare.

There’s all this and so much more at Kuipers Family Farm, from games to play and things to climb, to the nicest of barnyard animals. Pedal tractors ready to race, and hay wagon rides for the whole family to enjoy.

And best of all, there’s cider and donuts, pumpkins and pies, and plenty more to fill your cravings for fall fun!

Kuipers Family Farm 1N318 Watson Road Maple Park, IL 60151 (815) 827-5200

Admission: $11.99 Mon, Tue, Wed $13.99 Thu, Fri $15.99 Weekends/Columbus Day 2 Yrs & Under FREE $7.99 Senior & Military w/ID