Joliet prison packed for Great Break-In

Margie and Alex Rodriguez pose for a photo in front of the Bluesmobile. (Geoff Stellfox)

The rain and humidity early Saturday didn’t stop guests from visiting the old Joliet prison for the inaugural Great Joliet Prison Break-In

More than 200 volunteers and over 2,500 people crowded into the yard of the Joliet Correctional Center to help raise money to restore the closed prison.

For 16 years, the prison has been abandoned and neglected, with vandalism and Mother Nature taking a toll on the old limestone bricks.

Because of arson last year, a few of the buildings were heavily damaged.

Volunteers worked to clean up the prison.

A group of 12 artists was allowed to take items that were not salvageable to create artwork. At Saturday’s fundraiser, the artwork was put on display.

The works of art will be auctioned to raise money for the restoration of the prison.

“We worked together with the historic district to help clean and to create art,” said Tony Uzzardo of the Old Joliet Prison Burnt District Artists.

Old Joliet Prison Burnt District Artists was formed by Sue Regis, a Joliet glass blower. The group’s mission is to make Joliet better through art.

“We needed a fundraiser to rebuild the prison because it needs a lot of work. The 15 years of abandonment and neglect caused problems with the structure of the buildings,” said Greg Peerbolte, executive director of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

In 2005, the Collins Street Task Force began the restoration of the old Joliet prison. Saturday marked the reopening of the prison.

The Great Joliet Prison Break-In was a 21-and-older event complete with food trucks, four bands and local businesses offering a variety of beverages throughout the night. While the initial ticket gave guests access only to the prison yard, the opportunity became available for limited access to the East cell block and solitary confinement buildings.

Inside the prison walls, thousands of people walked the yards.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum wants to turn the prison into a historic site for visitors to tour. The renovations began in May 2015.

“Visitors can walk inside the prison walls to take a tour of it,” Peerbolte said.

The renovations are on a five-year benchmark plan. Peerbolte said that they have to assess which buildings they will target first.

The proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will help with necessary renovations. Some buildings already have undergone restoration.

Local breweries were on hand. Elder Brewing of Joliet created a blond ale, “Never too late to mend,” for the event, which was the same phrase that was on the floor in the solitary confinement building.

“We wanted a beer to drink in the prison yards. Because we are part of the community, we want to focus on working with different events in Joliet,” Elder Brewing co-owner Melissa Polykandriotis said.

Next to the West cell block stood the school where the words, “Make Time Serve You,” are written.

On Feb. 14, 2002, Joliet Correctional Center officially closed its doors and its last prisoner was transferred to Stateville.

The prison opened in 1858.

“This is a special time to convey to the public that the Joliet prison is symbolic in many ways,” Peerbolte said.

The restoration process is a 20-year plan. The short-term plan is for walking tours of certain buildings.