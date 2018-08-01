DeKalb County Police reports for Aug. 2, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Sycamore

James Pianovski, 42, of Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 1, with disorderly conduct.

DeKalb County

Theodore Baird, 35, of the 300 block of West Street in Sycamore, was charged Monday, July 30, with driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Laura G. Haseman, 30, of the 200 block of North Hiawatha Street in Shabbona, was charged Tuesday, July 31, with two counts of domestic battery and unlawful interference with reporting domestic violence.

Brian Albee, 29, of the 100 block of North Jefferson Street in Amboy, was charged Tuesday, July 31, with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, and arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in Lee County court for unlawful possession of a credit card and retail theft.

Genoa

Martin Parra, 22, of Genoa, was charged Monday, July 23, with driving under the influence