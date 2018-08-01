Grundy County indictments: Aug. 1, 2018

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Aug. 1, 2018, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• Anthwan Anderson, 43, of Springfield, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Henry Arwood, 43, of Mendota, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Latisha Barnes, 18, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and for mob action, a Class 4 felony.

• Matthw Brow, 44, of Minooka, was indicted for driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.

• Adam Budde, 34, of Princeton, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Heather Davis, 22, of Morris, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Alexandra Iacsin, 40, of Rockdale, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Todd Fitch, 28, of Gardner, was indicted in two counts for aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Jacob Fitch, 20, of Mazon, was indicted in two counts for aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

• Tyson Kline, 40, of Marseilles, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Keith Knapp, 25, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for burglary, both Class 3 felonies.

• Nicholas Lapkus, 21, of Minooka, was indicted for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and MDMA, both Class 2 felonies.

• John Planinshek, Jr., 32, of Rockdale, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Derek Sturm, 30, of Massillon, Ohio, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and for the unlawful possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

• Charles Woods, 28, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful delivery of heroin, a Class 2 felony.

• Fernando Zavala, 44, of Joliet, was indicted for robbery, a Class 2 felony; and for theft, a Class 3 felony.