Lawsuit: Joliet police officer injured and framed man in 2016 with resisting arrest

A Joliet police officer is accused in a federal lawsuit of severely injuring a man during an arrest in 2016 and providing false information that led to him being charged with resisting arrest.

The Jan. 26 lawsuit was filed by Christopher Simenson, 34, against the city of Joliet, detective Dwayne Weis and police officer Nicholas Crowley, who recently was found not guilty of recklessly firing his gun during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend but still given a 30-day suspension by police officials after an internal affairs investigation.

The lawsuit accuses Crowley of unlawful seizure, excessive force and malicious prosecution by him and Weis, who has since been dismissed as a defendant in the case.

“I think officer Crowley probably lost his temper, did something I assume he regrets but he used excessive force against my client,” said Simenson’s attorney, Ian Barney.

Attorneys with Hervas, Condon & Bersani, who are representing Crowley and the city, have denied the allegations in the lawsuit. They failed to return a call and messages Monday.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk also failed to return calls. Police Chief Brian Benton said he has no knowledge of any lawsuit involving Crowley and deferred questions to city attorneys. Inspector General Chris Regis said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

Simenson alleged in the federal lawsuit that on May 28, 2016, he was sitting on a park bench on Des Plaines Street waiting for his mother to give him a ride when he was approached by several officers, including Crowley.

One of the officers allegedly told Simenson they received an emergency call about a man claiming he was going to jump off the Jefferson Street bridge. But Simenson said he did not threaten to jump off the bridge, only that he was going to wait at the bridge, according to the lawsuit.

Crowley allegedly told Simenson he was going to be taken to a hospital via ambulance and that if he would not go voluntarily, he would go in handcuffs. Simenson refused and Crowley grabbed and slammed him face first onto the rear bed of the ambulance, the lawsuit said.

“The impact split plaintiff’s face open just under his eye and plaintiff began to bleed heavily,” the suit said.

Crowley also provided false information that resulted Simenson in being charged with resisting a police officer, according to the lawsuit.

The case was dismissed in February 2017 because of no complaining witness, according to court records.