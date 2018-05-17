Historic and home grown

Summer is here, and with it, music fans rejoice! A wide array of outdoor festival concerts are set to fill the streets with everything from jazz to electronica. But amidst the bevy is one fantastic and eclectic smaller venue fest you won’t want to miss.

Americana and roots music fans will find a full menu of talent at FitzGerald’s 37th Annual American Music Festival. What started out more than three decades ago as a two-day event with a legendary appearance by the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, has become a multi-day festival featuring a wide array of American roots music.

The 4-day event –June 29-30, July 1 & 3 – is the longest running festival of its kind in the Chicago area, featuring more than 50 acts from Chicago and around the country.

Blues, rock, pop, zydeco, soul, funk, jazz, country and folk all will grace the stage. Headliners include Nick Lowe with Lost Straitjackets, James McMurtry, Joe Ely Band, Eric Lindell, Kelly Willis, Marcia Ball Band, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band and Blackfoot Gypsies.

The music is complemented by the culinary offerings of long-time festival friend Tom "Festival" Cimms' whose past offerings have been considered a festival highlight. Look for a delicious mix of classic American and New Orleans favorites to fill your stomachs while the music fills your soul.

FitzGerald’s American Music Festival takes place rain or shine on three stages — Club, Tent and SideBar, at the club, 6615 Roosevelt Rd. Berwyn.

Hours are: • 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on June 29 • 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on June 30 • 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on July 1 • 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on July 3

Advance tickets, $40 (June 29-30), $50 (July 1 & 3), are on sale now through TicketWeb and in person at FitzGerald's. A four-day pass, $140, is available at TicketWeb only at www.ticketweb.com/venue/fitzgerald-s-berwyn-il/32814?pl=

NOTE: Children 12 and under are welcome with parents until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10; no children’s tickets will be sold in advance.

For more information on FitzGerald’s and the American Music Festival, go to www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

93XRT, Miller Lite and FitzGeraldís present the 37th American Music Festival June 29-July 1 & July 3 No shows July 2

The 2018 lineup features:

Friday, June 29 James McMurtry, Eric Lindell, The Band of Heathens, Bob Schneider, Alice Drinks the Kool Aid, Sam Lewis, Marcella & Her Lovers, Brian Johannesen, The Salty Dogs, Curtis McMurtry, Brett Newski, Jenny Bienemann & Friends, Bitters

Saturday, June 30 Joe Ely Band, Kelly Willis, The Ike Reilly Assassination, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Flirting with Time: A Tribute to Tom Petty, Jon Dee Graham, Ruby Boots, Vanessa Davis, Kevin Gordon Band, Katy Guillen & the Girls, Wild Skies, Northside Barbershop Quartet

Sunday, July 1 Marcia Ball Band, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Banditos, John Moreland, Geno Delafose, Archie Bell, Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, Sarah Borges & the Broken Singles, Expo '76, Zephaniah Ohora, Josefina, Al Scorch, The Belvederes, Kevin A. Prchal, Ron Lazzeretti, Cannonball, Bunkertown, The Menards

Tuesday, July 3 Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets, Blackfoot Gypsies, Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis and Redd Volkaert, Nikki Hill, Tributosaurus becomes The Band, Charlie Parr, Luke Winslow King, Jamie Wyatt, Dave Herrero, Fox Crossing Stringband, Dowd/Drew, The Heavy Sounds, The Sunshine Boys

Check online for exact performance times.