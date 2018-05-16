GREAT SCOTT!

The Scottish Festival & Highland Games in Itasca feature an extravaganza of activities and attractions - from the caber toss and highland dancing to the dogs of Scotland and a kilt-wearing contest. This family-friendly event is a chance to explore Scottish culture without buying a plane ticket. Plus, all proceeds benefit the Illinois St. Andrew society, the oldest not-for-profit in Illinois (also known as Chicago scots).

Feast your eyes as burly lads (and lassies, too) hurl everything from to hammers to haggis. The traditional strength events have been around since the 10th century when Scottish king Malcolm Ceanmore first hosted competitions of strength and speed among his warriors and clansmen. The winners were given honorable positions as messengers and bodyguards. Events include:

• caber toss • sheaf toss • stone put • Scottish hammer throw • weight throw for distance • weight toss for height

It’s an invite only competition for the Chicago open – pro/am on Saturday. But others can try their hand at the traditional feats during the "Friday night fling" is where uninvited (but experienced only) athletes can throw.

Take in a rugby match, or a soccer game. Enjoy a highland dancing completion and traditional pipe and drum music throughout the festival.

Event-goers can join the fun with contests in haggis-eating (no hands) kilt-wearing (men only) and one-pound haggis hurling (just the women).

Afterward, enjoy some delicious Scottish fare kick up your kilt to some Celtic rock, and please your palette with the supreme whiskies and spirits of the world.

There’s plenty for the wee ones to enjoy, as well, including mini golf, crafts, face painting, bouncy houses a petting zoo and train rides. There’s even a mini-version of the heavy athletics competition!

A favorite for all ages are the dogs of Scotland, on hand for the festival. Visitors can meet these hardy breeds of Celtic canines and learn how they have aided scots throughout the centuries. From collies to sheepdogs, retrievers and deerhounds, setters and terriers, they always are a great addition to the spirit of the Scottish festival.

For more information and a full lineup of events and activities, visit Visit http://www.ScottishfestivalChicago.org/

32nd annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games June 15 and 16 Hamilton lakes Park Blvd. & Pierce Road, Itasca

Friday general admission Adults $12.00 Seniors (60 & up) & active military $10.00 Children (12 & under) free

Saturday general admission Adults $20.00 Seniors (60 & up) & active military $15.00 Children (4 to 12 years old) $5.00 Children (3 & under) free

Two-day passes (Friday & Saturday) Adults $30.00 Seniors (60 & up) & active military $25.00 Children (4 to 12 years old) $5.00 Children (3 & under) free

Note: prices are for advanced online ticket sales. Some events have individual entry fees and designated times/days