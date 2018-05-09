High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Autumn Kasal’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Huntley to a 1-0 Fox Valley Conference softball win over McHenry on Wednesday in Huntley.

Tiffany Giese led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and then stole third base before Kasal delivered her go-ahead base hit down the third-base line.

Giese finished 2 for 3 at the plate and pitched seven shutout innings for the Red Raiders (20-5, 9-1 FVC) with six strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Ashley Dehmlow went six innings for McHenry, scattering five hits and striking out two. Tori Boysen and Julia Druml each doubled for the Warriors (5-13, 1-10).

Dundee-Crown 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, pitcher Sydney Ruggles recorded her fourth consecutive shutout to lead the Chargers (15-10, 11-4) to an FVC win.

The senior fanned an even dozen and allowed six hits in seven innings. Over her past four outings, Ruggles has racked up 39 strikeouts in 26 innings without allowing a run.

Ruggles and Deanna Origer each went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored. D-C received two RBIs apiece from Andrea Conway, Cassidy Randl, and Megan Thompson. Hannah Gestrich drove in one run.

Ellie Berg tripled for Central (7-13, 2-10).

Hampshire 12, Crystal Lake South 2 (6 inn.): At Hampshire, Morgan Haefling doubled, tripled and drove in four runs as the Whip-Purs collected an FVC victory.

Delaney Rummell and Miki Sneider each had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Sarah Bowen had two hits and scored once, and Jasmine Lopez scored two runs and knocked in one.

Lopez got the win for Hampshire (11-10, 6-6). She struck out five and gave up two runs on four hits and four walks.

Christina Toniolo homered and drove in both runs for South (17-5, 10-4).

Burlington Central 7, Woodstock 3: At Burlington, the Rockets scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to send Woodstock to a Kishwaukee River Conference loss.

Abby Primus went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Blue Streaks (7-7, 2-4), and Joanna Watson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

BASEBALL

Cary-Grove 9, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Alex Riehman tossed a complete-game shutout to earn the Trojans an FVC win.

Riehman needed only 87 pitches to get through seven innings. He struck out seven and gave up five hits (all singles) and one walk.

Shane Layshock led C-G (14-9-1, 9-7) offensively, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Ignoffo knocked in a pair, Matt Breig doubled and drove in one as part of a two-hit day, and Jacob Duncan and Jake MacDuff each had an RBI.

Nicholas Gregory went 3 for 3 for the Chargers (5-21, 3-16).

McHenry 7, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors (20-8, 14-4) took control early in their FVC matchup with four runs in the first inning and then held off a late rally from South.

Dylan Honkala and Nick Morris (two runs scored) both turned in 3-for-3 efforts at the plate, and Joe Kaminski was 2 for 3. Honkala, Kaminski, Nick Finley and Jake Evans each scored once and knocked in one.

Garrett Gillund pitched six innings for the win, and Sean Richards recorded the save.

Trevor Carlson went deep with a solo home run for South (11-11-1, 8-8), Noah Tyrell went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Harrison Hinz picked up two RBIs.

Huntley 10, Crystal Lake Central 9: At Huntley, the Red Raiders escaped with an FVC win.

Jason Peters homered, drove in two and scored three times for Huntley (21-5, 13-4). Kyle Maurer doubled and drove in four runs, and Matt Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI.

Camden Nisenson went 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot for Central (14-14, 8-10) with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Staples doubled and had three RBIs as part of his three-hit game, and Alec Bolanowski and Reece Mensching each had two hits and an RBI.

Richmond-Burton 13, Woodstock North 11: At Woodstock, the Rockets erased an 11-3 deficit to pick up a critical KRC victory and run their winning streak to eight games.

Matt Eskuri brought home four runs on two hits, while Jake Rosing added two RBIs and two runs scored.

Tyler Anderson picked up the win for R-B (15-7, 12-3). He struck out five in two scoreless innings of relief work.

IMSA 11, Alden-Hebron 4 (5 inn.): At Hebron, the Giants suffered a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss. Josh Rolnicki tripled and drove in a run, Cody Kurcab doubled and had an RBI, and Mike Ellison knocked in a run.

Alden-Hebron 1, IMSA 1 (4 inn.): At Hebron, storms forced the second game of the doubleheader to end in a tie.

Brad Judson pitched all four innings for the Giants (12-12-1, 8-7-1), allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts. Rolnicki drove in A-H's run with an RBI groundout.

BOYS TENNIS

Huntley 7, DeKalb 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders didn’t drop a single set to DeKalb in a nonconference meet.

In singles, Justin Shee (No. 1), Thomas Patel (No. 2) and Danny Dharmaratne (No. 3) were all victorious.

Jack Soderwall and Julian Collins won at No. 1 doubles. Jack Adams and Brady Michel (No. 2), Abhilash Parath and Ben Saiz (No. 3) and Andrew Burkey and Drake Southwell (No. 4) also won.

BOYS WATER POLO

Libertyville 11, McHenry 9: At Buffalo Grove, the Warriors' season came to a close with a loss in the Buffalo Grove Sectional quarterfinals.

Tyler Hemphill led McHenry (14-5-1) with four goals. Jonah Smith added three goals, and Riley Hedberg scored twice. Goalie Nathan Murrin made four saves.