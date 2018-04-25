Godmother of Sema’j Crosby continues to fight for justice

A faded wooden cross and heart sit outside the former site of the Crosby home Monday, April 23, 2018, in Joliet, Ill. No one has been arrested for the death of 17-month-old Sema'j Crosby one year after her death. (Eric Ginnard)

JOLIET – One year after her goddaughter, Sema’j Crosby, was found dead under a couch in her Preston Heights home, LaToya Robinson still was fighting.

She, her partner Dontraven Perkins, and their three daughters stood outside the Will County Courthouse holding signs that read “Justice 4 baby girl” and “Sema’j our angel.”

A few people walking to and from the courthouse briefly stopped to talk to them, some recounting certain details about the case and asking if anyone’s been arrested. Robinson would answer with a sorrowful, “No.”

For her, it’s been a struggle to keep up the pressure on someone, anyone, to come forward with answers as to who killed Sema’j.

“When it first happened, I was depressed,” LaToya Robinson said. “I couldn’t eat. I didn’t want to go anywhere, do anything and I find myself going back to that.”

She attempted to stave off her sorrow by doing what she’s continually been doing for the last year: fighting for Sema’j.

LaToya Robinson first teamed up with the Justice for Sema’j Action Team last year when they began advocating for answers as to what happened. They also rallied in front of the courthouse, collected donations to help Sema’j’s siblings, and invited the lead detective on the case, Will County Sheriff Detective. R.J.Austin, to come and speak to community members about the investigation.

But soon, LaToya Robinson’s relationship with members of the action team soured as she disagreed with the methods they used, specifically the fact that they were working with James Crosby, Sema'j's father. So LaToya Robinson then turned outside of the Joliet area and reached out to activist Jedidiah Brown for help in organizing her campaign for Sema’j.

In October, Brown and his group, called the Justice Freedom Fighters, helped organize a march in downtown Joliet. They’ve also helped LaToya Robinson stay in touch with law enforcement on the case, including Austin. Tina Robinson (no relation) of the Freedom Fighters, said she’s spoken about once a month with Austin to get any updates she could about the investigation.

“We’re still trying to find out what happened,” Tina Robinson said. “Our biggest concern is why no one has been arrested yet.”

‘They don’t want answers’

LaToya Robinson said she thinks the key to the whole investigation has to do with the women who were at the house on Louis Road where Sema’j was found. Sheri Gordon, Sema’j’s mother; Lakerisha Crosby, Sema’j’s aunt; Darlene Crosby, Sema’j’s grandmother; Tamika Robinson, Darlene’s friend; and a minor have all been named persons of interest to the investigation.

LaToya Robinson said she doesn’t’ believe Gordon killed Sema’j, and James Crosby could help get answers from his family members. Robinson has repeatedly called for James to step up and fight harder for his daughter on social media.

James was in jail at the time of his daughter’s death and did not live at the house on Louis Road, but LaToya Robinson claims he had a lot of control over Gordon.

“Whatever James says goes,” LaToya Robinson said. “I believe that the Crosby family still has a hold on her.”

The DCFS report released a month after Sema’j’s death did mention that there were “elements in Ms. Gordon’s life who took advantage of her, leading to her ‘victimization,’” but it did not specify who those elements were. LaToya Robinson claimed James’ control over Gordon has led to the family not pushing for justice.

“They don’t want answers,” LaToya Robinson said. “A lot of people just want to bury it, especially that family.

James Crosby did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

‘I feel like I let her down’

The day before the anniversary of Sema’j’s disappearance, LaToya Robinson and her family returned to the lot where Gordon’s house once stood on Louis Road. It burned down under mysterious circumstances the day after Sema’j’s funeral.

At the foot of a tree in the front yard, there is still a memorial dedicated to Sema’j filled with stuffed animals, flowers and a wooden cross with a heart that bears her name.

LaToya Robinson and her daughters sat before the memorial and cried together. She said her children loved Sema’j. They’ve drawn pictures for her and one of them dedicated her violin performances to their godsister.

Perkins also was there and tied a bunch of balloons around the cross. A neighbor came out to hug LaToya Robinson. She said she felt the need to return to the house, because she knew she had to keep fighting.

“I feel like I let her down,” LaToya Robinson said.

LaToya Robinson and her daughters then collected a few sticks and began making marks in the dirt lot where the house used to be. They began to chant “We are Sema’j” and “I love Sema’j.”

When they were finished, a single word was left drawn in the ground: Justice.