Letter: Impressed by students’ knowledge at Sustainable Design Challenge

To the editor:

I attended [the] April 11 Sustainable Design Challenge in the [DuPage] County administration building. This was the 2018 exhibit/competition of our DuPage high school students' models of buildings they designed using principles of environmental sustainability. I am proud that DuPage County strongly encourages its students to be ready and able to lead the way in designing tomorrow's buildings. I was impressed by the students' demonstrations of their understanding of sustainability fundamentals and impressed that they were interviewed and judged by professionals. A retired teacher myself, I could clearly see the extra hours and dedication expended by our DuPage educators, as well [as] by our students. Seeing County Board members at the event, I witnessed their interest in encouraging students' learning about their role in creating a healthy environment. And having worked with SCARCE myself, both inside and outside of the classroom, I appreciate the county's resourcefulness in using that organization's expertise and partnership to promote this kind of learning and leadership in our students.

Carol Richart

Downers Grove