December 05, 2023
Letters to the Editor | My Suburban Life

Letter: Impressed by students’ knowledge at Sustainable Design Challenge

By Shaw Local News Network
typewriter

typewriter

To the editor:

I attended [the] April 11 Sustainable Design Challenge in the [DuPage] County administration building. This was the 2018 exhibit/competition of our DuPage high school students' models of buildings they designed using principles of environmental sustainability. I am proud that DuPage County strongly encourages its students to be ready and able to lead the way in designing tomorrow's buildings. I was impressed by the students' demonstrations of their understanding of sustainability fundamentals and impressed that they were interviewed and judged by professionals. A retired teacher myself, I could clearly see the extra hours and dedication expended by our DuPage educators, as well [as] by our students. Seeing County Board members at the event, I witnessed their interest in encouraging students' learning about their role in creating a healthy environment. And having worked with SCARCE myself, both inside and outside of the classroom, I appreciate the county's resourcefulness in using that organization's expertise and partnership to promote this kind of learning and leadership in our students.

Carol Richart

Downers Grove

Letter to the Editor
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois