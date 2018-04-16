Boys volleyball: Huntley loses to St. Edward, keeps making progress

Huntley’s Charlie Johnson puts down a spike against St.Edward on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Huntley. St. Edward went on to win in three sets. (Ken Koontz)

HUNTLEY – A huge sense of relief and rush of excitement went through Huntley’s Charlie Johnson as the senior’s serve hit the back line to propel the Red Raiders to a second-set win over St. Edward on Monday.

Huntley’s bench erupted in loud cheers as Johnson’s ace also gave the Raiders – playing their 10th match of the season – the team’s first set victory of the year.

Johnson finished with a team-high 16 kills for the Red Raiders, including eight in the second set, but the Green Wave jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third en route to a 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 win, sending Huntley to 0-10.

“That serve that I had felt magnificent, but I just hoped we finished the game,” Johnson said. “(Setter) Adam Kaster ripped up his ankle for us, giving us the best sets we could hit. And we all tried our hardest.”

Kaster, who joined the team as a senior, said he noticed a mismatch and kept feeding his 6-foot-4 middle blocker. He appreciated all of the support from Raiders’ fans in their home opener.

“I kept feeding him and feeding him, knowing we can get those easy points to come back and push all the way back,” Kaster said.

“I remember after every point and looking at our bench and all of our supporters going wild. I’ve personally always been an outdoor sports person, but coming inside and having this loud environment and everything coming at you at once, it’s very intense.”

Huntley still is searching for its first win, but second-year coach Gerry Marchand is seeing improvements in the program. The Raiders became an official IHSA team last spring.

One thing Marchand would like to see is a feeder program. In the first two years, the team has attracted mostly upperclassmen, but interest from younger players hasn’t been as prevalent.

Only three players returned to the Raiders from last year: Johnson, Jay Patel and Andrew Nolte. But, unlike last year, Huntley is able to fill JV and varsity rosters.

“We’re hoping for a freshman team next year,” Marchand said. “What we have to do is start in middle school. We have to have something from the middle schools, whether it’s just games or a team that plays two nights a week. For 3,000 students, we have enough bodies in the building to have a good volleyball team.”

Johnson said he is excited for the future of Raiders volleyball, despite some early, lopsided results.

“It was very energetic,” Johnson said. “The program is not large now, but as time goes by, I hope if grows into something much bigger like lacrosse and football. In a few years, I hope so.”

Kaster said he has seen improvements throughout the season as teammates become more comfortable with each other on the court. Many players, including Kaster, are playing volleyball competitively for the first time.

“It meant a lot because it was the first (set) win that we’ve had, and we just hope we can get more,” Kaster said. “Every game we’re getting better, and soon we’re gonna be pulling out wins left and right.”