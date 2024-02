McHenry’s boys water polo team went 2-1 at the Barrington Quad on Saturday, including a win over No. 13-ranked Barrington. McHenry lost, 13-6, to York, then beat Barrington, 9-8, and Maine West, 14-11.

Jonah Smith scored nine goals for the Warriors (10-4) on the day. Tyler Hemphill and Riley Hedberg each scored seven goals, while Kyle Hemphill scored three. Goalie Nathan Murrin made 25 saves on the day.