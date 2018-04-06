Marian Central grad Chris Streveler hopes for shot in NFL, has workout with Bears next week

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler (center), a Marian Central grad from Crystal Lake, will work out for the Bears on Friday. Streveler, who finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award this past college season, is hoping to impress NFL teams ahead of this month's draft. (Photo provided)

It’s the biggest job interview of his life, but Chris Streveler’s not putting any extra pressure on himself.

“You’ve just got to be yourself, just like you would in any job interview,” Streveler said. “You want to be yourself, and be honest and upfront.”

The record-setting South Dakota quarterback is hoping for a chance in the NFL.

A 23-year-old Marian Central graduate from Crystal Lake, Streveler is coming off the most successful season of his collegiate career, in which he finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Fresh off participating at South Dakota State’s Pro Day last week in front of NFL scouts from all 32 teams, Streveler has a workout with the Bears scheduled for Friday.

“Any opportunity to work out for a team is going to be exciting,” Streveler said. “At this point, I don’t have a favorite team because my favorite team is going to be whichever team gives me an opportunity, if that happens. I’m super excited about the chance to get to work out for a team and that they’re potentially interested in me. It’s going to be really fun.”

Streveler also has a workout with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers beginning April 22.

During his Pro Day – which included athletes from South Dakota and South Dakota State, among other schools – Streveler ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, reached 125 inches in the broad jump and notched 381/2 inches on his vertical jump. If Streveler had been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, all three numbers would have been tops among quarterbacks.

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers’ 4.63 was the fastest 40 at the combine, among quarterbacks. Wyoming QB Josh Allen topped the vertical jump (331/2 inches) and the broad jump (119 inches).

“I felt really good about it,” Streveler said. “Testing-wise, I felt like the numbers were solid. It was a fun opportunity to go out there and work out in front of so many NFL teams.”

South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert, who is projected to be an early round NFL draft pick, likely helped draw so many scouts to the event. Even so, it was a chance for Streveler to show off his skills.

Streveler is open to any NFL opportunity, even if it means changing positions. For now, he is continuing to train at QB. He works out primarily in Vermillion, South Dakota, traveling to the Chicago area on the weekends to work out with quarterback trainer Jeff Christensen.

“When you’re training for the pro day, you’re training for specific drills, and they’re not really football-specific,” Streveler said. “My quarterback preparation isn’t going to change too much. I’m training the same way as I did for the season and the Pro Day.”

Streveler has been working with Christensen since high school. Christensen has worked with a number of NFL quarterbacks, including current QBs Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo, among others.

A two-time Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012, Streveler started his college career at Minnesota before transferring after three seasons, one of which he redshirted.

As a senior at South Dakota last season, Streveler led the FCS in total offense with 373.4 yards per game. He passed for 4,134 yards, second in the FCS, and rushed for 720 yards. His 43 total touchdowns (32 passing and 11 rushing) was third in the FCS.

After the season, Streveler took a little bit of time to get healthy. He also hired an agent, Chris Gittings, based out of Montana.

It has been a whirlwind year, but Streveler is just thankful to have a chance to show his abilities.

“I’ve got my parents – they’re very helpful and supportive,” Streveler said. “My agent has been super helpful, and I’m thankful to have him. I’ve got some people around me who have been through the process before. Being able to go to those people for advice is super nice.

“It’s a cool process and not a lot of people get to do that. It can be frustrating at times where you don’t know what’s going to happen, but at the same time you’ve got to enjoy it.”