News - McHenry County
High school badminton: McHenry blanks Fenton

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Warriors logo

McHenry did not lose a game in its 15-0 badminton victory over Fenton on Monday in McHenry.

Kimee Stachura and Lexxie Niedospial won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, and at No. 1 doubles to lead McHenry (5-3).

Kylie MacDonald (No. 7) and Hailey Ullett (No. 8) had the closest matches, winning their first game, 21-19, then handling their opponents both 21-6 in the second game.

Other winners were Maris Jones (No. 3), Brianna Michalski (No. 4), Ashley Derflinger (No. 5), Victoria Spirizi (No. 6), Audrey Peter (No. 9) and Lyl Mesa (No. 10).

