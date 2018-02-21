June 21, 2024
News - Grundy County
Morris Police Reports: February 21, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

MORRIS POLICE

Jesus Alejandro Cordero, 20, of Morris was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 10:46 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 17 in the 800 block of Fulton Street, according to Morris Police.

Kyra N. Shepherd, 26, of Joliet was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence with a BAC over .08 and improper lane usage at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 in 1500 block of U.S. 6 near Edgewater Drive, according to Morris Police.

Devon Yensan, 21, of Wilmington was charged with possession of cannabis, over 30 to 100 grams, and intent to deliver cannabis at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the 200 block of West Washington Street, according to Morris Police.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois