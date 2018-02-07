Grundy County indictments: Feb. 7, 2018

MORRIS — Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland has announced that on Feb. 7, 2018, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rodney Bauer, 45, of Herscher, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Matthew Brow, 43, of Minooka, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both class 2 felonies.

Keith Buford, 31, of Gardner, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a class 3 felony; and for unlawful presence within a school zone, a class 4 felony.

Kristina Carmen, 38, of Coal City, was indicted for retail theft, a class 4 felony.

Cheryl Downey, 45, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony.

Brian Jandura, 35, of Channahon, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, class 4 felony.

Laura McCann 36, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was indicted in three counts for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all class 4 felonies.

Paige Parisi-Kotlarz, 20, of Wilmington, was indicted in six counts for burglary, all class 2 felonies.

Nathaniel Sams, 23, of Morris, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony; and for the theft of government supported property, a class 2 felony.

Alexis Schumacher, 20, of Manteno, was indicted in three counts for burglary, all class 2 felonies.

Milan Winnard, 32, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Brandon Woods, 23, of Morris, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a class 3 felony.