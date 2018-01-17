It’s show time: Check out these musical stylings in northern Illinois

Feeling like breaking out in song as we start 2018? There are plenty of opportunities – and music genres – to take in across northern Illinois. From country to classic and even a little Louisiana Zydeco music to heat up the winter, there is a style of music calling your name – go find it.

Egyptian Theatre GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio

Tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever established GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio in June 2014, pioneering a sound with three-part harmonies and epic orchestrations. The group’s debut EP, self-titled GENTRI, was released March 2015 and spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on two different Billboard charts. GENTRI’s recently released full-length album, Rise, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Classical and Classical Crossover Charts.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 Where: Egyptian Theatre, 135N. Second St., DeKalb Tickets: $25 - $45 Info: https://egyptiantheatredekalb.org or call (815) 758-1215

Arcada Theatre Echoes of Pompeii A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, Echoes of Pompeii is a Pink Floyd tribute band. The 10-piece orchestra gives fans the sound of Pink Floyd with synthesizers, delayed vocals and slide guitars. Keeping true to Pink Floyd concerts, lasers, lights and video are incorporated into Echoes of Pompeii performances.

When: 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2 Where: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles Tickets: $29 Info: www.arcadalive.com or call (630) 962-7000

Genesee Theatre Dennis DeYoung-The Grand Illusion 40th anniversary album tour

Founding Styx member Dennis DeYoung presents a notable 40th anniversary concert featuring songs from The Grand Illusion album and many of the band’s greatest hits, including: “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Fooling Yourself,” “The Best of Times” and more. Styx produced 16 Top 40 singles and recorded four consecutive multi-platinum albums The Grand Illusion (‘77), Pieces of Eight (’78), Cornerstone (’79) and Paradise Theatre (’81).

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 Where: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan Tickets: $45 - $95 Info: www.geneseetheatre.com or call (847) 263-6300

McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage Mojo & The Bayou Gypsies

Reflecting the Louisiana Zydeco style of music as well as Cajun and New Orleans two-steps, rock ‘n’ roll and blues rhythms, Mojo & the Bayou Gypsies have been able to get an audience to its feet for more than 20 years. This show offers a pre-show Mardi Gras Party fundraiser to support the MAC General Fund featuring New Orleans food, drink, silent auction and more.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 Where: Belushi Performance Hall at MacAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn Tickets: (concert) $48 - $53 Tickets: (fundraiser) party $50; party and concert: $80; party and onstage show seating $100 Info: www.athtmac.org or call (630) 942-4000

Chicago folk singer Bonnie Koloc performs at Woodstock Opera House, along with Don Stille on piano and accordion, Steve Eisen on saxophone and flute, Elliott Delman on acoustic guitar and Al Ehrich on upright bass. Koloc has showcased her versatile range from folk to jazz and blues since 1968. She will be performing favorites along with new material from “Seems Like Yesterday.”

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17 Where: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock Tickets: $25, all seats Info: www.woodstockoperahouse.com or call (815) 338-5300

Metropolis Performing Arts Center Artists Lounge Live presents Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul starring Donica Lynn

In a homage to legendary singer Aretha Franklin, award-winning performer Donica Lynn takes to the stage at Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Lynn earned Chicago’s Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award for her performance in “Dreamgirls.” The soul-stirring song list includes: “Respect,” “Think” and “A Natural Woman.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 Where: Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights Tickets: $45 - $50 Info: https://metropolisarts.com or call (847) 577-2121

Raue Center for the Arts Dueling Pianos featuring Felix and Fingers

This is a high energy, all request sing along show appropriate for all ages. Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos is an interactive music and comedy act that performs everything from Beach Boys to Beastie Boys.

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, March 8 Where: Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake Tickets: $10 Info: https://rauecenter.org or call (815) 356-9212

Paramount Theatre Scotty McCreery

One of county music’s fastest rising stars and winner of 2011 “American Idol,” McCreery has sold nearly three million albums. His first album debuted No. 1 on the all genre Billboard Top 200 chart, making him the youngest male artist of any music genre and the first country artist to reach that achievement. His Platinum and Gold singles include: “See You Tonight,” “Feelin’ It,” and “The Trouble with Girls.”

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, March 25 Where: Paramount Theatre, 23 East Galena Blvd., Aurora Tickets: $40 - $50 Info: https://paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666

Rialto Square Theatre CMT Next Women of Country presents: Sara Evans

Award-winning country music star Sara Evans has joined CMT for the fourth annual Next Women of Country Tour launching Feb. 12 in New York City. The All the Love tour will star Sara Evans and feature special guests RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr. Evans has had five No. 1 singles and is a winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award.

When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25 Where: Rialto Square Theatre, 15 E. Van Buren St., Joliet Tickets: $43.50 - $63.50 Info: www.rialtosquare.com or call (815) 726-6600

Coronado Performing Arts Center Country Legends

Nashville performers Rachel Potter from “The X Factor” and Patrick Thomas from “The Voice” are guest performers in a tribute to some of country music’s greatest stars, including music from Johnny Cash, Faith Hill, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams and Carrie Underwood. Classic tunes to get your toes tapping include “Crazy,” “Jolene” and “Ring of Fire.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10 Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford Tickets: $25 - $65 Info: www.coronadopac.org or call (815) 968-0595