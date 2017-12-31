Grundy County Police Blotter: January 10, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Morris

• Michael A. Tolliver, 31, of Morris was arrested on a Michigan warrant. He was held without bond. He signed waiver for extradition.

• Alexis J. Pena, 18, of Morris was arrested on a warrant and on charges of resisting or obstructing. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail, where he was awaiting a bond.

• James A. Valencia, 40, of Morris was charged with theft. He was given a $300 bond and taken to the Grundy County Jail.

• Kyle J. Smith, 34 , of Morris was on a warrant charging he failed to appear in court for a contempt case in Will County.

• Eric Powell, 37, of Morris was charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting a domestic battery. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

Grundy County

• Daniel J. Erce, 55, of Crest Hill was charged with contempt of court and a warrant in the amount of $19,605 was put in place. He was not present in the courtroom.

• Robert C Angelo, 34, of Morris was charged with DUI and resisting a peace officer. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

• Matthew D. Aspel, 29, of Morris was charged with driving under the influence. He posted $100 and his driver’s license, and was given a Jan. 22 court date.

• Justin T. White, 25, of Morris was charged with a drug court sanction and was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

• Juan Medina Munoz, 46, of Braidwood was arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to appear for a driving while license suspended case in DuPage County. He posted a $425 bond and was released with a Jan. 24 court date.

• Jason D. Frost, 20, of Channahon was charged with driving while license suspended. He posted $150 bail and was given a Feb. 5 court date.

• Tyler C, Metcalf, 26, of Dwight was arrested on a Grundy County warrant charging him with driving with a revoked license. He has a $2,000 bond and no court date has been given.

• Jared T. Tschida, 21, of Ottawa was charged with driving with a suspended license. His bail was $150 and he was given a Jan. 22 court date.

• Richard G. Filippo, 45, of Diamond was charged with contempt of court. The case is sealed, so it was not apparent whether there is a bond or if he was released.

• Ryan W, Shaver, 22, of Mazon was charged with domestic battery with a bond to be set.

• Adrian McKinnon, 19, of Morris was charged with violation of an order of protection. He was given a $2,500 bond.

• Donald Muthart, 37, of Braidwood was charged with failure to appear for a driving while suspended case. He posted a $150 bond and was given a Jan. 29 court date.

• Mary Olsen, 43, of Morris was charged with battery. She posted a $200 bond and was given a Jan.22 court date.

• Miriah Kelly, 19, of Morris was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. She posted $100 plus her driver’s license and given a Jan. 29 court date.

Minooka

• Damon Hubert,40, of Minooka was charged with driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Grundy County jail and his bond was set at $150.