Police: Video shows Boshears was ‘extremely upset’ before girlfriend’s death

Will County investigators search the Outlaws Motorcycle Club's clubhouse Thursday, Nov. 16, after Kaitlyn Kearns, a 24-year-old bartender from Joliet, was found dead from a gunshot in a rural area of Kankakee County, according to a sheriff’s office news release. (Eric Ginnard)

Video evidence shows what happened in the hours leading up to the death of Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, last month.

Kearns was working at Woody’s Bar in Joliet and was with her boyfriend Jeremy Boshears, 32, of Coal City, on the night and early morning she was last seen before she went missing Nov. 13. That was the fourth Sunday she had been working at the bar.

Investigators recovered video at the bar that showed Kearns answering a phone call from her boss, who managed the bar. The manager told Kearns to close up because the bar closed at midnight on Sundays and there still were some patrons at the bar, Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.

The video showed Boshears took the phone and was “extremely upset.” He took out his frustration on Kearns’ boss over the phone. Boshears then proceeded to throw the phone down and left the bar.

“He was in an agitated state before he left,” Jungles said.

Boshears left the bar about midnight. Kearns left about 12:40 a.m., both headed to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse down the street from Woody’s.

Jungles said he can only speculate about what happened at the clubhouse, although police were able to find further surveillance video from other businesses that showed Kearns’ car in Kankakee County about 4 a.m. Jungles said Kearns was not driving the car. He could not say who was driving.

Kearns was found dead of a gunshot to the head Nov. 16 in her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a pole barn in Aroma Park Township a rural area of Kankakee County.

Jungles previously said someone he refused to identify drove Boshears from Aroma Park Township after Kearns’ death.

Kearns was last seen that night, Nov. 13, at Woody’s and was reported missing the next day. After her body was found, sheriff’s deputies broke down the door of the Outlaws clubhouse on East Washington Street and searched it in on the morning of Nov. 16.

Boshears was named a person of interest and was arrested Nov. 18. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Will County jail on $10 million bond.

Boshears has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Nov. 20.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the title of Kaitlyn Kearns’ boss who called her.