Mokena woman reported missing

JOLIET – A 24-year-old Mokena woman has been missing since early Monday morning.

At 2:45 p.m., Katie Kearns, 24, was reported missing to Joliet police, who have passed the case along to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as it is in their jurisdiction.

Lt. Dan Jungles of the Will County Sheriff’s Office said Kearns was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Monday near Woody’s Bar in Joliet. Kearns works as a bartender at the 1008 E. Washington St. tavern.

Kearns was in her Jeep Cherokee and her license plate is ZX33462.

The Cherokee also has yet to be located, according to police.

Jungles said Kearns is 4-foot-11 and 95 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, a tattoo of the word “Warrior” on her left forearm in black-and-red lettering, and a tattoo of a cross on her neck, he said.