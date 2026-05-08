Homeless man charged after attempting to steal motorcycle

A homeless man allegedly tried to steal an off-road motorcycle, only to be caught in the act by the owner.

William Bart Jr., 28, was charged Wednesday with theft, residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless conduct, and unauthorized possession or storage of a weapon on land supported by public funds.

In a press release, Marseilles police said officers responded Wednesday to a report of a man attempting to steal an off-road motorcycle from a local residence. The suspect fled the scene after being confronted by a witness, police said, but was apprehended by officers shortly thereafter.

Following his arrest, Bart informed officers that he had personal property stored in the restrooms of a nearby public park. Upon inspection, police said, officers discovered a large quantity of contraband and materials related to suspected narcotics. For public safety, the restrooms were immediately closed pending decontamination.

Additionally, Bart was identified via surveillance video as the suspect in a package theft reported earlier that day on Clark Street.