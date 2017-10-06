Power outage pushes JCA-Benet game to Saturday

A power outage caused by a car crash forced the postponement of Joliet Catholic Academy’s varsity football matchup with Benet Academy, said Head Coach Jake Jaworski.

JCA and Benet were scheduled to face off at Memorial Stadium Friday night. But a car crashed into electrical equipment near the corner of Essington Road and Jefferson Street not long before the 7: 30 p.m. kickoff, leaving the stadium without lights, Jaworski said.

JCA and Benet will play at 9 a.m., Jaworski said. The game must be concluded and the stadium cleared out in time for the University of St. Francis' homecoming matchup with Missouri University of Science and technology at 1 p.m.

Joliet Park District spokesman Brad Staab said the park district also was without power. He expected the power to be out until about 11:30 to midnight.