Football: Plainfield Central’s Matthews Morganfield voted top performer

MATTHEWS MORGANFIELD

Plainfield Central senior receiver Matthews Morganfield received 4,449 of the 9,407 votes cast (47.29 percent) in the Herald-News online poll for our top Performer of the Week in football. Bolingbrook quarterback Anthony Vespo was a close second with 4,277 votes (45.47 percent).

Sports editor Dick Goss talked with Morganfield, the first weekly award winner whose team did not win as the Wildcats lost to Joliet West, 21-17. He finished with six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and made a cross-the-field run after the catch to put Central in position to pull out the victory with a minute left, only to see West drive down and win it in the closing seconds.

Goss: Were you surprised you won the vote?

Morganfield: Yes, I was shocked when I saw it. I guess a lot of people voted for me.

Goss: Even though the game didn't end the way you wanted, you had to enjoy that big run after catch that you made.

Morganfield: It was fun while it was happening. I always fight for extra yards and try to make big plays.

Goss: Besides catching passes, what else do you do for your team?

Morganfield: I'm the goofy one. I make my teammates laugh, pick them back up if they are down.

Goss: You also play basketball. Are you looking to play either sport in college?

Morganfield: I previously was talking basketball, but now I'm leaning toward football. I didn't play last year to concentrate on basketball, and I missed it. It was my decision all the way to come back. Now I love it.

Goss: Any football offers?

Morganfield: No offers, but Western Illinois and Illinois have shown interest.

Goss: Do you have anything you take to the field with you every game?

Morganfield: My uncle's gloves. I wear them all the time. He passed away this summer.

Goss: How are you handling homecoming week?

Morganfield: Our coach [Jon Pereiro] said to have fun, but to have the mindest to not be distracted from preparing for the game.

Goss: You're busy with two sports and school, but in your free time, what do you like to do?

Morganfield: Hang out with friends, but there is not much time even for that. It seems like I'm always doing sports.

Goss: Do you enjoy music?

Morganfield: I'm not that deep into it, but I enjoy it – today's hits, rap and of course blues.

Goss: Why do you say "of course blues?"

Morganfield: Because of my grandpa. [Blues legend] Muddy Waters was my grandpa on my dad's side. I never spent much time with him, though.

Goss: Where did you grow up?

Morganfield: In Bolingbrook. We moved to Plainfield when I was in fifth grade.

Goss: Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Morganfield: Portillo’s, and Subway. I try to eat at Subway every game day.