Grundy County indictments: Sept. 20, 2017

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on September 20, 2017, the grand jury has returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JUSTYCE BEATHEA, 19, of Chicago, was indicted in two counts for forgery, both class 3 felonies.

JERSHEED COOK, 19, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was indicted in two counts for forgery, both class 3 felonies.

ALEXIS NIX, 22, of Ottawa, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.

DONALD SMITH, 41, of Freedom, California, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 100 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a class 4 felony.

JOHN MARCOTTE, 41, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both class 4 felonies.

GREGORY MUNOZ, 28, of Plainfield, was indicted for driving revoked, a class 4 felony.

LAKEYTA ORR, 33, of Mazon, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

SAMANTHA VAINISI, 23, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 100 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a class 4 felony.

CRYSTAL ZEHE, 36, of Milwaukee, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin, a class 4 felony.