DeKalb County Police reports for July 27, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

Corey D. Campbell, 29, of the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 22, with domestic battery and obstructing identification.

Elarqam B. Elalaoui, 25, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 21, with burglary.

Paris N. Perkins, 31, of the 200 block of McMillan Court, Cortland, was charged Friday, July 21, with criminal damage to property and domestic battery.

Melvin Jones, 47, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Friday, July 21, with resisting a peace officer.

Kevin J. Hagemeier, 20, of the 300 block of Delcy Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, July 22, with underage drinking and trespass to residence.

Tyler J. Clemmerson, 26, of the 100 block of South Eighth Street, Rochelle, was charged Saturday, July 22, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Michael J. Whitney, transient, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 23, with criminal trespass to land.

Nathan E. Dunnegan, 33, of the 400 block of Dogwood Lane, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 23, with theft.

Juston J. McDavid, 26, of the 2300 block of Ruby Lane, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 23, with domestic battery.

Northern Illinois University

Charles D. Sanders, 20, of the 100 block of Moseley Street, Elgin, was charged Sunday, July 23, with possession of marijuana.

Jasmine N. Malloy, 20, of the 100 block of East Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 23, with underage possession of alcohol.