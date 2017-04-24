Marengo Mayor John Koziol sworn in

MARENGO – The city’s new mayor was sworn in Monday and already has top administration issues on his mind.

The city sat John Koziol before a crowded City Hall room Monday, and one of his first moves as mayor was to call for an executive session to discuss personnel issues specific to city administrator Gary Boden and city attorney Carlos Arevalo.

Koziol thanked his family, supporters and incumbent Don Lockhart for his terms served as mayor to the city.

“Twelve years as mayor is a lot dedicated to the city,” he said. “It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Koziol defeated incumbent Lockhart in the April 4 election, coming in with 480 votes to Lockhart’s 391. Challenger John Arient trailed with 231 votes.

Koziol said he wanted residents to give him a chance to earn their respect and promised to work “tirelessly” in the coming four years.

“I have stated many times throughout this campaign that it takes everyone to work together,” he said. “I take that statement very seriously. Are we going to have disagreements? Of course we are. Disagreements and conflict are healthy. But we need to have them with the utmost respect and professionalism.”

Marengo resident Terri Paulauski said that she hoped for transparency and open communication under the Koziol administration.

“I am looking forward to Mayor Koziol spending some time getting to know the specifics of things that are not available to the public,” she said. “I know he will take the time to read through the details on the specific status of the city and report back to the community because that is something he has been talking about through his campaign.”

Aldermen Dennis Hammortree, Matt Keenum, Mike Miller, Steve Mortensen and Nicole DeBoer were also sworn in Monday. All were incumbents.

DeBoer won with a narrow lead of two votes. Challenger Raymond Knake said he plans to seek a recount.