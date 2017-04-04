John Koziol unseats Don Lockhart as Marengo mayor

MARENGO – Marengo will see new leadership for the next four years after voters decided to elect John Koziol to the position of mayor, according to unofficial voting results Tuesday.

“I am humbled and proud that the citizens put faith in me,” Koziol said. “I will do my best to stand up for everything I said I would get accomplished and turn things around.”

Three vied for the position this election cycle – incumbent Don Lockhart, successor Koziol and challenger John Ariant.

Koziol won with a total of 479 votes.

Runner-up Lockhart followed with 391, and Ariant came in with 230 votes.

The 1st and 4th Wards also were up for grabs.

As of late Tuesday, incumbent Nicole DeBoer and challenger Raymond Knake were separated by only two votes, with DeBoer at 161 and Knake at 159.

First Ward Alderman Dennis Hammortree took a small lead over challenger James Regelin with 130 votes to Regelin’s 114.