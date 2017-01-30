High school hockey: Crystal Lake South defeats Evanston; South’s Josh Albrecht named All-State

Crystal Lake South’s hockey team celebrated senior night Sunday with a 6-2 victory over Evanston at Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee.

Harrison Hinz and Michael Helm scored two goals each, Midas Bacidore and senior Eric Helm also scored for South, and senior goalie Josh Albrecht made 24 saves. Earning assists for the Gators were seniors Anthony Saput, Jake Hausch, Jake Wiersma and Eric Helm. Michael Helm also had an assist.

Earlier Sunday, Albrecht was named to the AHAI All-State team, and Eric Helm was invited to attend the 2017 America’s Showcase Team Illinois tryouts along with the D155 Predators’ Clint Billimack.