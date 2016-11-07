Critic’s Choice: Marriott’s refreshing ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Photo provided Danny Gardner dances up a storm in “Singin’ in the Rain” at Marriott Theatre. (Photo provided)

LINCOLNSHIRE – Hats off to Marriott Theatre for its winning reprise of “Singin’ in the Rain,” an iconic musical the company previously staged in 1996. Given the show’s spectacular music, lyrics, storyline and energized choreography, it raises the question: What took so long?

The lighthearted musical, adapted from a 1952 MGM film of the same name, is set in Hollywood during the 1920s at a time when filmdom’s silent screen era was giving way to “talking” pictures.

It opens with a red-carpet parade of celebrated actors whose hand prints are embedded in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The mini-parade is narrated by a gossip columnist (played by Catherine Smitko), who points out who’s who such as Duke Ellington, Charlie Chaplin, among others.

Dashing movie star Don Lockwood (Danny Gardner) demonstrates finesse as he tap dances up a storm with his sidekick Cosmo Brown (Richard Riaz Yoder).

Lockwood’s demanding co-star Lina Lamont (Alexandra Palkovic) has trouble accepting that the romantic scenes with her leading man don’t carry over to the real world. Lamont has a pretty face but that seems to be her only asset. She is challenged when it comes to singing, dancing and acting. The introduction of sound to the silent screen proves Lamont’s undoing; her squeaky, high-pitched voice proves a real turnoff.

A short-term solution presents itself when the studio hires aspiring actress Kathy Seldon (Mary Michael Patterson) to covertly sing songs that Lamont could lip sync.

Marriott’s current production is in capable hands with William Brown as director and Ryan T. Nelson as musical director. Patti Garwood conducts the nine-member orchestra with confidence. Meanwhile, Tammy Mader’s creative choreography impresses.

“Singin’ in the Rain” is based on a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with lyrics by Arthur Freed and music by Nacio Herb Brown.

Credit Thomas M. Ryan for the smart set design; Nancy Missimi, for her creative touch with the costumes; and Jesse Klug, for a captivating lighting design.

Not surprisingly, audience members inevitably find themselves leaving the theater humming bits of their favorite numbers, such as “Make ‘em Laugh,” “Good Mornin’,” “Moses Supposes” and the title number “Singin’ in the Rain,” in which Gardner displays his fancy footwork while dodging a torrent of raindrops.

Factbox

If you go . . .

What: 'Singin' in the Rain'

Where: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire

When: Through Dec. 31

Tickets: $50 to $55

Info: (847) 634-0200