Grundy County area police reports: October 27, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Brandon Wesley, 31, of Minooka, was arrested Oct. 13 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 14.

• Carey Downey, 41, of Morris, was arrested Oct. 16 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 21.

• Patricia Bradley, 71, of Wilmington, was arrested Oct. 16 by Morris police and charged with possesson of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Victor Valdivia, 27, of Morris was arrested Oct. 19 by Morris police for an active Grundy County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Nov. 3.