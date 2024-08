H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com A crew from Alpine Demolition works Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at the site of the former Ambutal health care facility at 4900 S. Ill. Rt. 31 in Crystal Lake. The facility first opened in 1978 by Sherman Hospital. (H. Rick Bamman)

A crew from Alpine Demolition worked Monday to tear down the site of the former Ambutal health care facility at 4900 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake.

Ambutal was first opened in 1978 by Sherman Hospital.