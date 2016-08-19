Friends say Robert Wilson was devoted son, Moose Lodge member

SYCAMORE – Robert J. Wilson had two families, one of blood and another just as strong with the people of Moose Lodge No. 1506 in Sycamore.

“He was the heartbeat of the Moose,” said Jeff Sampson, a trustee of the fraternal organization based at 317 W. State St., Sycamore. “He did everything for the kids.”

The lodge, part of Moose International, supports Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre child care campus in Kane County.

When Wilson, 64, didn’t show up for the lodge’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, everyone knew something was wrong. He never would have missed a meeting without calling. When Moose officers called his cellphone – his ringtone was a train whistle – it went straight to voicemail, Sampson said.

Wilson was last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sycamore lodge, DeKalb County Sheriff Roger Scott said. A family member found the bodies of Wilson and his mother, 85-year-old Patricia A. Wilson, about 6 p.m. Monday inside the home they shared at 16058 Old State Road east of Sycamore. Both had been beaten to death, and Patricia Wilson’s car was missing. Police continue to investigate the double homicide, and an $11,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers, who remained at large Friday.

‘SMILEY’

At the lodge, everyone called Wilson by his nickname, “Smiley.” The origin of that nickname was obvious to anyone who met him: He always was smiling.

On Tuesday, the night after his body was discovered, there wasn’t a dry eye in the place, several members said.

Wilson most recently served as treasurer for the lodge, but he did much more. From 2009 to 2011, he was governor of the lodge, another elected position. Several times, he had been voted “Moose of the Year,” including in 2006-07.

“He was a cornerstone here,” said Diane George of Sycamore, who knew him primarily through the lodge. “ ‘Smiley’ was a dependable, loyal person. If he was your friend, you had a friend for life.”

Wilson often supported new members of the lodge, pushing them to higher levels of service within the organization.

“He really mentored the younger crowd,” Sampson said.

Wilson also was a tinkerer who wanted to know how everything worked. If something at the lodge broke, Wilson often was the one to fix it, Melody Stanbery said. Stanbery, a friend and an elected officer of Women of the Moose Chapter No. 745, said many people had no idea how much Wilson did for the lodge. If someone mentioned something wasn’t working, Wilson was there to fix it.

When the lodge needed a sanitation license to operate its kitchen, Wilson took the course and got the license. That’s just how he was, Stanbery said.

“He’ll really be missed,” she said. “He would do anything and everything that needed to be done.”

Wilson enjoyed the lottery. His big win came in July 1988, when he won $1 million in the Illinois Lucky Million Instant Lottery game after his name was drawn at the Taste of Chicago, reportedly receiving a lump sum cash payment of about $700,000.

But even after the win, he continued to try his luck, and often went around the corner to Cub & Spank’s to buy his tickets.

“He loved playing the lottery,” said Steve Richardson, a trustee of the Sycamore lodge.

Wilson also enjoyed boating. He had a boat in Dubuque, Iowa, Richardson said.

DEVOTED SON

Wilson, born July 12, 1952, worked for Barber-Greene Co. in DeKalb for many years. He later worked for Caterpillar, which bought Barber-Greene, and Agco. He lived in Tennessee for two years, where he graduated from high school. He later attended Kishwaukee College in Malta.

Wilson lived with his parents most of his life. After his father, James Wilson, died in 2014, he became the primary caregiver for his mother.

Friends at the lodge said Wilson made sure to bring his mother dinner every night. It wasn’t uncommon for Wilson and his mother to exchange phone calls when he was at the lodge.

“If she needed something, he was out of here,” Sampson said.

CIVIC SERVICE

From the time he turned 18, Wilson was a regular Democratic election judge, never missing an election year. He most recently worked at the polling place at the Lions Den in Cortland, county officials said. He also served as an election judge for early voting.

“He served for many, many years,” former DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Sharon Holmes said. “He took a leadership role in the precinct and was very helpful.”

Holmes, who served as the county’s top election official for 20 years before retiring six years ago, said Wilson was well-liked and often volunteered to set up the polling station and get supplies. Younger judges turned to him with questions.

“He served the citizens of the county faithfully,” Holmes said.

When the polls closed, Wilson would turn up at the lodge wearing a suit and an “I voted” sticker, friends said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be made to the Moose, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John in Sycamore or the donor’s choice.