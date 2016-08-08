August 01, 2024
News - Kane County
News - Kane County

Geneva jiu-jitsu center offers police, military free classes in August

By Shaw Local News Network

GENEVA – Olympus Jiu-Jitsu owner and instructor Tom Wheeler is honoring law enforcement and military members with free unlimited Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes in August, according to a press release.

Olympus is located at 204 Dearborn Court Unit 115, Geneva.

“Jiu-jitsu is about control,” Wheeler stated in the release. “You are controlling your opponent, you are controlling spacing and timing, and you are controlling the scenario so you or they don’t get badly hurt. There are a lot of unexpected things that can occur in an attack and jiu-jitsu gives you the training you need to minimize damage and maximize safety.”

More information is available at 630-797-0816 , email olympusfjj@yahoo.com, or by visiting www.olympusfjj.com.

