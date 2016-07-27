Grundy County area police reports: August 11, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Zachary Bretz, 23, of Diamond, was arrested July 27 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Drew R. Brown, 29, of Minooka, was arrested July 30 by Morris police and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a notice to appear and has a court date of Aug. 29.

• William Kohler, 30, of Morris, was arrested July 30 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 15.

• Jerkenual Robinson, 40, of Joliet, was arrested Aug. 6 by Morris police and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported and held at the Grundy County Jail.

• Abigail Payne, 19, of Oswego was cited Aug. 8 by Morris police for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released pending a court date of Sept. 5.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• David M. Hedtcke, 31, of Coal City, was arrested Aug. 3 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Aug. 22.

• Richard Clay, 24, of Mazon, was arrested Aug. 2 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Aug. 22.