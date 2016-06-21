Festival fun underway: Throngs visiting Swedish Days in Geneva

Patrons wait in line for the carnival rides during the first day of the annual Swedish Days Festival in Geneva June 21. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Stephanie Sather stood in the shade on Third Street in Geneva with her three children, taking in the excitement of opening day for the 67th annual Swedish Days Festival on June 21.

Sather said she enjoys Swedish Days for all the events her children – Evan, 9, Rowan, 7, and Lennon, 4 – can participate in.

“We come every year,” Sather, of St. Charles, said. “We love it. We come for the music; we come for the carnival and the booths. We like the entertainment and the food. And we come – always – for the lemon shake-ups at the HELP [Homes for Endangered and Lost Pets] booth. ... But we love Third Street, too. We love Geneva.”

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosts the six-day festival, which runs through the afternoon of June 26, and includes free evening band performances on the central stage, a quad power jump, food booths offered by local charities and mini-golf at night with glow-in-the-dark balls.

Other attractions include the Geneva’s Got Talent Semi-Finals at 6:30 p.m. June 22 and the finals at 6:30 p.m. June 25; exhibitions at the Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., Geneva; and a craft brew tent on Campbell and Third streets.

In addition, the Friends of the Geneva Public Library is hosting its annual used book sale from 5 to 9 p.m. June 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at the library, 127 James St., Geneva.

Friends President Ellen Bassett said they estimate having about 10,000 books at the sale.

Rosario Arteaga of Geneva said this was just her second Swedish Days, and she was loving it.

“I love the food – the corn-on-the-cob and the roast turkey leg – and the music,” Arteaga said. “And this year, my daughter, Alma, 12, will be in the Swedish Days Parade on Sunday. She was invited to be with the library’s float.”

Arteaga said she also likes the atmosphere of the festival, as it includes a variety of events for all interests.

“Everybody has something to do, something to enjoy,” Arteaga said.

For Kristin McChrystal of Geneva, and her son Michael, 8, Swedish Days is a time for kicking back and enjoying themselves.

“We shop at The Little Traveler – that’s always our first stop,” McChrystal said. “We’ll go to the carnival, come for the bands, and he is in the parade. He’s part of Troop 178 and will be carrying the American flag.”

Leah Kamm of Elburn said she and her daughter Anya, 5, had pizza for lunch, some face painting and then were looking forward to the carnival rides.

“And Geneva is so beautiful,” Kamm said. “It’s nice walking up and down Third.”

The food booths are operated by local charities, so the proceeds from their sales go to support programs in the community, said chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush.

Volunteer Joyce Rodriguez of St. Charles was assisting at the HELP lemon shake-up booth, selling tie-died scarves, magnets and cookbooks for the rescue charity.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Rodriguez said.

A full schedule of events is available by visiting the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website, www.genevachamber.com.