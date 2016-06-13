Out and About – Geneva: June 22-25, 2016

GENEVA’S GOT TALENT SEMI-FINALS DURING SWEDISH DAYS FESTIVAL

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. June 22

WHERE: Swedish Days Central Stage, near 100 S. Third St. – between James and Campbell streets – in Geneva

COST & INFO: Twenty contestants will participate in the semi-finals of Geneva’s Got Talent, where the judges’ votes – combined with public Facebook votes – will carry 10 acts to the finals at 6:30 p.m. June 25, also on the Central Stage. Facebook voting, which began June 21, ends at 10 a.m. June 24. Individuals can vote for their favorite act by liking the semi-finalist photo in the Geneva’s Got Talent Facebook album on the Geneva Park District’s Facebook page, accessible by visiting www.genevaparks.org. The winner will receive $1,000, to be presented by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

HUMAN LIBRARY OF THE FOX VALLEY FEATURED AT UNITARIAN CHURCH

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 and 25

WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva, 102 S. Second St., Geneva

COST & INFO: The Human Library of the Fox Valley is like a regular library – except that the "books" are people, and "reading" is a conversation. Volunteers from traditionally marginalized groups will create safe, free opportunities for the public to better understand those with whom they share their communities, during one-on-one conversations lasting up to 30 minutes. Participation is free.

TWILIGHT MINI GOLF WITH GLOW-IN-THE-DARK BALLS

WHEN: 9 p.m. to midnight June 24

WHERE: Stone Creek Mini Golf, 101 North St., Geneva (in Wheeler Park off Route 31)

COST & INFO: Twilight Mini Golf means golfing under the stars with glow-in-the-dark golf balls. The cost is $8 per round and is recommended for those ages 13 and older. The event will be held weather permitting. The last tee-time is 11:15 p.m.; alcohol is not permitted in the park. More information is available by calling the Geneva Park District at 630-262-2228 or by visiting www.genevaparks.org.

STAGEWORKS TO PRESENT ‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25, and 3 p.m. June 26

WHERE: Stageworks Studio, 204 Dearborn Court, Unit 104, Geneva

COST & INFO: “Steel Magnolias” is a comedy-drama that takes place in Truvy’s Beauty Salon in Chinquapin Parish, La., involving the friendship and conflicts between six women. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling the studio at 630-750-1010 or by visiting www.stageworkstheatrearts.com.

BOOK SIGNING FOR AUTHOR OF ‘PRINCESS KITTY BUTTERFLY’

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 25

WHERE: The Little Traveler, 404 S. Third St., Geneva

COST & INFO: The public is welcome to meet Kerri Love, author of “Princess Kitty Butterfly.” The book tells the story of a chubby royal kitty who loves butterflies so much she wants to be one. The moral of the story is that Princess Kitty shows us how to be who we want to be, regardless of how difficult or impossible it might seem. The event is free. More information is available by calling 630-232-4200 or visiting www.littletraveler.com.