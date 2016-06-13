McDonald’s headquarters moving from Oak Brook to Chicago by 2018

OAK BROOK – McDonald’s will be relocating its corporate headquarters from its longstanding Oak Brook location to downtown Chicago, according to a news release from the company.

The fast food giant will be moving to the former site of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios at 1045 W. Randolph St. by spring 2018, with plans of redeveloping the space.

“We are a brand on the move in more ways than one,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a statement. "Moving our headquarters to Chicago is another significant step in our journey to build a better McDonald’s. This world-class environment will continue to drive business momentum by getting us even closer to customers, encouraging innovation and ensuring great talent is excited about where they work."

The chain was previously headquartered in the city from 1955 to 1971.

The June 13 announcement, which includes a new job training facility christened "Hamburger University," comes amid months of efforts by the business to remake its image after public outcry for healthier options.

The new location will be in Chicago's booming West Loop neighborhood, home to recent growth and a number of acclaimed restaurants and businesses.

“McDonald’s, welcome back to sweet home Chicago,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in the release. “McDonald’s has identified the keys to success to today’s global market, talent, technology, and access to transportation networks, and they recognize these as Chicago’s strengths. I’m proud to welcome them to our dynamic city.”