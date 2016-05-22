Retiring Joliet Central High School band director honored by former students

JOLIET – Joliet Central High School band director Mike Fiske had just excused his band after practice for the upcoming concert when something happened.

Sixty-five of his former students filed into the band room and onto the stage for one final surprise performance before Fiske retires after 39 years of teaching music education.

Fiske’s daughter, Laura Fiske, said the family wanted to honor her father, and because of the farewell concert on Sunday, many alumni were going to be in town, which gave Laura an idea.

“I started a Facebook page for all of the alumni and asked people who were in town if they wanted to rehearse one more time with my dad,” Laura said. “We wanted to give him special time with his former students.”

Fiske was surprised as students from Morris Community High School and Central took to the stage to play one more time. He had each student stand up and tell which school and year they graduated and updates on their lives now. Fiske had a smile from ear to ear, but as he spoke to the group, he struggled to get the words out, as emotions took over.

“I hope I played a small role in what you became. I preached the same gospel at Morris that I did at Central – I want all of you to be excellent musicians, have an excellent work ethic, and most important is the kind of people you become,” Fiske said. “What’s going on right now is great because you are my success at what I chose to do in my life.”

Fiske received a bachelors of music from Bradley University, and a masters of music education from Indiana University School of Music. He took on various roles in music education in high schools across Illinois and Indiana, with his longest stints at Morris, 1986-2002, and Central, 2002 to present.

During the surprise rehearsal, Fiske directed the alumni band into songs from “The Music Man,” and played Central’s schools song “March of the Steelman,” and Morris’ school song, “Morris Community High School Loyalty.”

Between sets students and Fiske told stories, with one being a prank at Morris in the ’80s.

“I rode my bike to school and kids said I looked like PeeWee Herman. So, I bought a Yugo, and one night at a football game, kids thought it would be funny to pick it up and move it to another parking lot,” Fiske recalled. “When they put it down, the kids thought they broke the axle and freaked out.”

Morris 1991 graduate Joe White said Fiske was not only a great music teacher, but someone who taught him about life.

“He inspired me to do my best. He’s the voice in the back of my head and I’ve learned so much from him,” White said. “He’s a great man.”

Dustin Huckstep, Central class of 2004 said Fiske’s biggest attribute was his heart.

“He wasn’t just a teacher who taught music. He taught us how to be an adult. He was a great mentor and teacher,” Huckstep said.

Fiske said although he loved work each day, he wants to go out on a high note and spend time with his wife and family, being less busy.