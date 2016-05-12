High school boys water polo: McHenry tops Palatine to reach regional semifinal

The McHenry boys water polo team came back from two goals down after the first quarter Wednesday to beat Palatine, 15-13, in a Buffalo Grove Sectional quarterfinal in Buffalo Grove.

The Warriors, who trailed 5-3 after the first, will face Stevenson in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the championship Saturday.

Jackson Smith and Kevin Braun had six goals apiece to lead McHenry, while Mike Matusek, Josh Frost and Jonah Smith each added one. McHenry outscored Palatine, 9-7, after halftime.