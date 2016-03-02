June 03, 2024
Grundy County area police reports: March 10, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

Leticia Alegria, 37, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant, petition to revoke, for a charge of retail theft. She was given a March 14 court date.

Cody R. Miles, 18, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies March 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

Joseph F. Vancleave, 23, of Paris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies March 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

MORRIS

• Min Tran, 39, of Morris, was arrested and charged Feb. 27 with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08 percent. Tran was transported to the Morris Police Department, where he later posted bond and was released with a court date of March 28.

• Tammy D. Small, 41, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police March 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Jose G. Andrade, 25, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police March 6 and charged with domestic battery. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Harrison Larkins, 35, of Joliet, was arrested by Morris police March 3 and charged with criminal trespass to residence and disorderly conduct. Larkins posted bond and was released with a court date of April 4.

MINOOKA

Kathryn R. Gourley, 30, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police March 6 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Will County warrant. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

Jonathan K. Spratling, 49, of Georgia, was arrested by Minooka police March 6 and charged with felony driving under the influence. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

Corey J. Gibbons, 21, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police March 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana between 2.5 and 10 grams. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

COAL CITY

• Dominick M. Foley, 21, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police March 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

STATE POLICE

• Ricky D. Coleman, 30, of Mississippi, was arrested by Illinois State Police March 7 on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation charge. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

LA SALLE COUNTY

• Jenae Wise, 32, of Morris, was arrested by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a La Salle County warrant for probation violation/revocation. She was booked into the La Salle County jail.

