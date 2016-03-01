Polka band with Joliet presence features former health care administrator on drums

LOCKPORT – “You just feel the music.”

That summed up the drum lessons that polka musician Eddie Korosa taught his wife, Michalene Korosa, a former hospital administrator.

Eddie needed a substitute drummer for his band. Michalene was proficient in classical piano and ballroom dancing. With a few lessons, she easily could fit in.

But although feeling the music worked well for Eddie’s artistic right brain, Michalene said her left brain needed more explanation.

“I needed to know why,” Michalene said. “I needed the theory behind it.”

Polka band Eddie Korosa Jr. and his Boys From Illinois has a longtime following in the Joliet area, typically playing a couple venues a month, such as the one April 15 at Lockport VFW Post 5788.

It was at another local event 15 years ago that Michalene met her future husband, which set the stage for her retirement gigs.

“I was performing at St. Joe’s Lockport Oktoberfest, and Michalene was there because her sister, Mary Lou Miller from Lockport, had a booth there,” Eddie recalled in an email. “Mary Lou noticed me and told Michalene to take a look at the accordion player; he’s not wearing a wedding ring.”

Michalene remembered the Korosa name from her childhood. Her parents had gone to school in Chicago with Eddie’s parents, Eddie said.

“We talked more, and I asked her for her phone number,” Eddie said. “And here we are.”

Until Michalene retired three years ago from her job as president and CEO for Via Christi Hospitals and Outpatient Centers in Kansas, she and Eddie maintained a long-distance relationship. When she could, Michalene attended playing events on the dance floor, not behind the drum.

That changed in October 2014, when Eddie needed someone to fill in. Michalene picked up the polka beat and joined the band.

“A few weeks later, with only a few lessons under her belt, Michalene played drums as the new drummer on the WGN morning show,” Eddie said. “And she’s played in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Florida.”

Playing music came easily to Eddie, who began performing at age 8 at his parents’ Baby Doll Polka Club as an assistant to the regular musicians.

“On Sunday afternoon, it was Kids Day,” Eddie said. “So the music started early, and the parents would bring their kids in; the kids got free root beer and potato chips.”

Eddie said he’s been playing in polka bands since 1976.

“One of my most famous drummers was Jimmy Chamberlin from the Smashing Pumpkins, from 1978 to 1980,” Eddie said. “We recorded ‘The Chicken Dance’ with him back in 1978 on a 45.”

If someone had told Michalene at the top of her health care career that she would spend retirement as a drummer in a polka band, she wouldn’t have believed it.

Michalene said she started her career as an intensive-care nurse at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, receiving regular promotions during a 14-year period until she became director of nursing.

From there, Michalene went to North Carolina to serve as vice president of operations for the Medical Center of Wake Forest University. Later, places of employment include Loyola University Medical Center as chief operating officer and St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as chief hospital officer.

Eventually, one of Eddie’s drummers taught Michalene theory. The rest, as they say, is history. Michalene loves the performing experiences; she loves the support from fans. But, occasionally, Michalene will exit the stage in favor of the dance floor.

Eddie said he now is accustomed to entering a venue and hearing, “Hey, is Michalene playing tonight?”

Still, Michalene joining the band did bring one significant change to the Korosas’ routine on concert night.

“I used to carry his stuff,” Michalene said. “Now, with me on drums, he has to carrying his own stuff.”

---

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Eddie Korosa Jr. and his Boys From Illinois

WHEN: 7 p.m. April 15

WHERE: Lockport VFW Post 5788, 1026 E. Ninth St., Lockport

ETC: Other upcoming events at Joliet area venues include the Mokena Public Library on April 9, Willow Falls Senior Living Community in Crest Hill on April 27, the Lockport VFW on May 13 and June 17, the Croatian Club in Joliet on June 5, and Timbers of Shorewood on June 18.

VISIT: www.eddiekorosajr.com