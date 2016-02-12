Sports briefs: Geneva girls basketball shares River title

ELGIN – Junior post Grace Loberg surpassed 1,000 career points Thursday in helping the Geneva girls basketball team past Elgin, 77-32, to clinch a share of the Upstate Eight Conference River Division title. The Vikings finished 11-1 in conference play, matching Batavia.

Kaneland girls basketball wins on road

STERLING – The Kaneland girls basketball team improved to 22-4 with Thursday’s 49-40 victory against Sterling in a Northern Illinois Big 12 crossover. Kylie Modaff paced the Knights with 16 points, drilling four of the team’s six 3s. Bailey Crimmins added eight points.

“That was a good game to finish on going into regionals,” Modaff said. “It kind of gives us a chance to figure out what we need to work on with a good team, and fix up everything we did wrong.

“A blowout really wouldn’t have taught us anything.”

North girls basketball rolls

ELGIN – Kyla Helsel set the all-time St. Charles North program record for career 3-pointers in Thursday’s 47-34 victory at Upstate Eight Conference River Division rival Larkin. Claire Jakaitis paced the North Stars with 13 points in their regular-season finale.

Skate with the Steel set for Monday

GENEVA – The Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League typically call Fox Valley Ice Arena home.

The club will enjoy a temporary change of venue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, hosting an outdoor skate at the rink at Langum Park in St. Charles, located on the east side of the Fox River between Riverside and South Seventh avenues.

After watching the team scrimmage, fans can enjoy hot chocolate and skate with the Steel and receive autographs. Those interested are asked to bring their skates. The event will run on a weather permitting basis.

Bears football camps coming to Geneva

GENEVA – With support from Chicago Bears alumni heroes such as Anthony Morgan, Mickey Pruitt, Rashad Davis, Kris Haines and Jim Morrissey, Chicago Bears Youth Football Camps will visit Geneva Middle School, 1357 Viking Drive, as one of its 25 summer camps in the greater Illinois area.

The camp in Geneva is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on each day, July 18 to July 22. Camp costs start at $189.

To register, log on to bearscamps.com or call 877-226-9919.

Cougars’ Valentine’s Day dinner

GENEVA – The Kane County Cougars organization is offering a unique Valentine’s Day experience for Chicagoland couples in February.

Couples can choose a private suite option ($95 a couple) or enjoy dinner in the Super Suite banquet room ($75 a couple), a restaurant setting that holds multiple tables.

Interested couples can reserve a suite beginning today by calling 630-232-8811 and asking for Julie Brady. Couples looking to double date are encouraged to call and make reservations as well. Valentine’s Day dinner events have reached capacity in past years.

– Kane County Chronicle