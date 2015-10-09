High school football: Woodstock North beats Grayslake Central

GRAYSLAKE – After starting the season 3-0, Woodstock North struggled in a weather shortened game against Cary-Grove and then lost close games to Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire.

On Friday, the Thunder did the things that led them to victory in their first three games. Build a lead, play solid defense, and use its prolific running game to eat up the clock, as Woodstock North defeated Grayslake Central 35-14 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division game at William C. Eiserman Stadium.

The Thunder (4-3, 2-2 FVC Fox) wanted to set the tone early Friday against the winless Rams and senior running back Randall Kline obliged.

Kline took the opening handoff and sliced through the Grayslake Central (0-7, 0-4 FVC Fox) secondary for a 55-yard touchdown run. The Rams countered with a nice drive of their own and took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Woodstock North settled in on its next possession and took a 12-7 lead on another Kline scamper, this time from 25 yards away. The Thunder wouldn’t trail again.

When Woodstock North is at its best, they run the football and they were successful at that on Friday. The Thunder rushed for 416 yards on 47 carries, which equals an 8.9 yards per carry average.

Four different Thunder had a rushing touchdown. In addition to the two by Kline, Matt Zinnen, Jacob Schmitt and Travis Busch also added scores for Woodstock North.

“We are running team and it’s what we do best,” Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said. “Tonight, we were able to establish the run early and that helped get us the win.”

Unsung Hero

Jacob Schmitt

Woodstock North, senior, running back/cornerback

The Thunder senior had two interceptions along with four deflected passes to lead the Woodstock North defense. Schmitt also added a touchdown run on offense.

The Number

4: Number of interceptions by the Woodstock North defense.

And Another Thing

When asked what his team needed to do differently this year holding a 4-3 record again heading into its final two games against Prairie Ridge and Grayslake North, Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder’s response,“Win one of them.”

Woodstock North 35, Grayslake Central 14

Woodstock North 12 10 13 0 - 35

Grayslake Central 7 0 0 7 - 14

First quarter

WN-Kline 55 run (kick failed), 11:44

GC- Andrews 14 run (Shallenberg kick) 5:57

WN-Kline 25 run (run failed), 0:48

Second quarter

WN-Sharik 32 yard field goal, 6:05

WN-Schmitt 18 run (Sharik kick), 0:48

Third quarter

WN-Zinnen 85 run (Sharik kick), 7:44

WN-Busch 11 run (kick failed), 1:36

Fourth Quarter

GC-Shepherd 10 run (Shallenberg kick), 9:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Woodstock North:Kline 22-177, Busch 11-51, Zinnen 10-134, Schmitt 4-54. Totals: 47-416 .

Grayslake Central: Andrews 19-111, Corridon 6-10, Shepherd 5-30, Drevline 2- -5 . Totals 32-146.

PASSING-Woodstock North: Zinnen 1-2-0-20 . Grayslake Central: Drevline 5-10-3-41, Shepherd 4-14-1-49

RECEIVING-Woodstock North: Coalson 1-20 . Grayslake Central: Comerford 4-40, Shepherd 2-22, Schrimpf 2-21, Andrews 1-7.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock North 436, Grayslake Central 236.